UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World HR Bodies Urged To Raise Voice For Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:34 PM

World HR bodies urged to raise voice for Kashmiris

Parliamentarians have urged the international human rights (HR) bodies to raise voice for the subjugated people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), who have been suffering at the hands of the Indian occupation forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentarians have urged the international human rights (HR) bodies to raise voice for the subjugated people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), who have been suffering at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

Talking to APP on Monday, Senator Sehar Kamran urged the UN and international community to play role in ensuring basic rights including the right to self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiri people.

MPA Muhammad Sajid Bhatti said that despite facing unprecedented atrocities at the hands of Indian forces, the people of occupied Kashmir were offering stiff resistance and sacrificing their lives to end the decades long illegal hold of India on their territory.

He said that in the IOJK, an environment of terror and harassment was being created to hamper Kashmiris struggle for their legitimate rights.

"A positive and constructive dialogue on Kashmir between Pakistan and India could create a favourable atmosphere for sustainable resolution of the Kashmir issue," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Jammu

Recent Stories

Zong conducts the first 5G video call of Pakistan

33 minutes ago

Advanced Sciences Minister visits &#039;Cyber Skil ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist vi ..

1 hour ago

King Salman receives Foreign Ministers of Red Sea, ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy discusses economic cooperation ..

1 hour ago

FTA discusses land transport cooperation with Kaza ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.