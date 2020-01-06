World HR bodies urged to raise voice for Kashmiris

Parliamentarians have urged the international human rights (HR) bodies to raise voice for the subjugated people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), who have been suffering at the hands of the Indian occupation forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentarians have urged the international human rights (HR) bodies to raise voice for the subjugated people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), who have been suffering at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

Talking to APP on Monday, Senator Sehar Kamran urged the UN and international community to play role in ensuring basic rights including the right to self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiri people.

MPA Muhammad Sajid Bhatti said that despite facing unprecedented atrocities at the hands of Indian forces, the people of occupied Kashmir were offering stiff resistance and sacrificing their lives to end the decades long illegal hold of India on their territory.

He said that in the IOJK, an environment of terror and harassment was being created to hamper Kashmiris struggle for their legitimate rights.

"A positive and constructive dialogue on Kashmir between Pakistan and India could create a favourable atmosphere for sustainable resolution of the Kashmir issue," he added.