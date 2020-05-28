UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World HR Bodies Urged To Take Notice Of IOK Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:41 PM

World HR bodies urged to take notice of IOK situation

APHC-AJK chapter member and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, has said that India is suppressing the Kashmiris' freedom movement through military might but will never succeed in its nefarious designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :APHC-AJK chapter member and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, has said that India is suppressing the Kashmiris' freedom movement through military might but will never succeed in its nefarious designs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Wani in a statement has expressed serious concern over the continued cordon and search operations, killings and arrest of youth in occupied Kashmir.

He urged the world human rights bodies to take notice of the grim human rights situation in the occupied territory.

He said that the entire world was facing fatal COVID-19 pandemic but India had created an atmosphere of fear in the occupied territory.

He said that India was committing atrocities to suppress the Kashmiris' voice but it was forgetting the historical fact not a freedom movement could be suppressed through use of brute force.

Wani also paid glowing tributes to the youth, recently martyred by Indian troops and reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their liberation struggle till complete success.

He condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists including APHC chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahi-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi and Abdul Ahad Parra. He appealed to the international human rights organisations to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and press India to release them forthwith.

Related Topics

India World Jammu Shahid Yousuf Shakeel Media

Recent Stories

Met Office forecasts new spell of rains in country ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet to Allocate Almost $155Mln to Supp ..

3 minutes ago

Stimulus economic plan needed: PRGMEA Chief Coordi ..

3 minutes ago

PDMA issues rain alert from Thursday to Tuesday in ..

3 minutes ago

Corona Virus patients showing concern over health ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.