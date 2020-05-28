World HR bodies urged to take notice of IOK situation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :APHC-AJK chapter member and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, has said that India is suppressing the Kashmiris' freedom movement through military might but will never succeed in its nefarious designs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Wani in a statement has expressed serious concern over the continued cordon and search operations, killings and arrest of youth in occupied Kashmir.

He urged the world human rights bodies to take notice of the grim human rights situation in the occupied territory.

He said that the entire world was facing fatal COVID-19 pandemic but India had created an atmosphere of fear in the occupied territory.

He said that India was committing atrocities to suppress the Kashmiris' voice but it was forgetting the historical fact not a freedom movement could be suppressed through use of brute force.

Wani also paid glowing tributes to the youth, recently martyred by Indian troops and reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their liberation struggle till complete success.

He condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists including APHC chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahi-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi and Abdul Ahad Parra. He appealed to the international human rights organisations to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and press India to release them forthwith.