World is raising voice against Indian secular colonialism on Kashmiri: Sardar Masood Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday said the world had been raising voice against Indian secular colonialism, bloodbath and genocide on oppressed Kashmir people

International community and media had broken the silence by criticizing the barbarism and atrocities in Indian Held Kashmir perpetrating by the Indian government and troops, he said while talking to ptv.

The AJK President said Pakistan was continuously supporting the cause of Kashmir diplomatically, politically and morally, adding that China, Turkey, Iran, Malaysia and other countries of the world were endorsing the stance of Pakistan over Kashmir issue.

Masood Khan said Pakistani leadership was exposing awful face of fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the international community. Indian politician, members of civil society and its people were condemning Modi's hegemonic designs, he added.

The AJK President said that Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices and gear up its independence struggle to become part of Pakistan, adding the people of Kashmir were breathing with Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he strongly denounced Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC) and termed it a violation of ceasefire agreement. "The unprovoked firing by India is an attempt of diverting the world's attention from its internal situation," he declared.

Terming violation of ceasefire agreement and targeting civil population along the LoC by Indian forces as cowardly act, he said that uprising in the length and cranny of India against Modi regime following the passage of so-alled Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had bewildered Narendra Modi and his cronies.