UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Is Raising Voice Against Indian Secular Colonialism On Kashmiri: Sardar Masood Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 11:16 PM

World is raising voice against Indian secular colonialism on Kashmiri: Sardar Masood Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday said the world had been raising voice against Indian secular colonialism, bloodbath and genocide on oppressed Kashmir people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday said the world had been raising voice against Indian secular colonialism, bloodbath and genocide on oppressed Kashmir people.

International community and media had broken the silence by criticizing the barbarism and atrocities in Indian Held Kashmir perpetrating by the Indian government and troops, he said while talking to ptv.

The AJK President said Pakistan was continuously supporting the cause of Kashmir diplomatically, politically and morally, adding that China, Turkey, Iran, Malaysia and other countries of the world were endorsing the stance of Pakistan over Kashmir issue.

Masood Khan said Pakistani leadership was exposing awful face of fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the international community. Indian politician, members of civil society and its people were condemning Modi's hegemonic designs, he added.

The AJK President said that Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices and gear up its independence struggle to become part of Pakistan, adding the people of Kashmir were breathing with Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he strongly denounced Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC) and termed it a violation of ceasefire agreement. "The unprovoked firing by India is an attempt of diverting the world's attention from its internal situation," he declared.

Terming violation of ceasefire agreement and targeting civil population along the LoC by Indian forces as cowardly act, he said that uprising in the length and cranny of India against Modi regime following the passage of so-alled Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had bewildered Narendra Modi and his cronies.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Prime Minister World Iran Turkey China Civil Society Narendra Modi Independence Malaysia Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Government PTV

Recent Stories

Small Plane Crashes in Southern Louisiana, Five Pe ..

3 minutes ago

SNGPL to restore RLNG to industry from Dec 31

3 minutes ago

Rocket fire kills US contractor in Iraq

3 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League table

3 minutes ago

England's chance to do 'something special' - Thorp ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh responsible for ongoing natural gas crisis: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.