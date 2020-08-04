UrduPoint.com
World Must Stop Demographic Apartheid In Kashmir: Mushaal Mullick

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:46 PM

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of incarcerated Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said the world must step in and stop demographic apartheid in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir before things get out of hands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of incarcerated Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said the world must step in and stop demographic apartheid in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir before things get out of hands.

In a telephonic conversation with APP on the eve of 'Kashmir Siege Day' to be observed across Pakistan to detest illegal action of the Indian government to annex Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, she said Muslim population in Jammu and Kashmir was being segregated and discriminated in order to strengthen Hindu domination in the region very much like the White rulers of South Africa who introduced apartheid to disenfranchise the local population.

"The Kashmiris, today, were being rendered homeless in their own homeland which they had inhabited for centuries, while the discriminatory, inhuman laws enacted by the Indian government of Narendra Modi were against all international laws and morality", she responded.

To a question, Mushaal Mullick said the world must take cognizance of the worsening situation In the IIOJK before it was too late to mend, adding that the Kashmiri people had been deprived of their basic human rights of self-determination, freedom of speech and liberty for decades.

Kashmiri freedom movement activist, in response to another query, reminded the United Nations Organization (UNO) and other bodies of their responsibility to address the long-standing issue as per the resolution of the UN General Assembly, stressing the dispute between two nuclear-have states could prove to be another flash-point in the world.

"The world must understand that Kashmir situation, especially in the aftermath of August 5 decisions of the Indian government, posed a clear and present threat to the global security and the world must rescue Kashmiri people against persecution, rape and slavery", she said about the global responsibility.

Mushaal Mullick said the role of youth was vital in realizing the dream of freedom for the Kashmirs, adding the youth should play its due to apprise the world about the sorry plight of Kashmiri people.

To a question, the Pakistan-based Kashmiri rights woman leader said it was necessary to involve Kashmiri stake-holders in efforts to arise the international conscience, adding that the government should induct Kashmiri leadership in all contact groups formed to enhance diplomatic connections.

Mushaal, to a question, expressed the desire to approach human rights groups in Europe and the United States of America (USA) so that violations of human rights could better be highlighted and Kashmir issue could be raised on all international forums in the shortest possible time.

About the Kashmir Seige Day, Mushaal Hussein Mullick expressed the hope that the world-wide rallies would be instrumental in highlighting the sorry plight of hapless Kashmiri children, women, youth and elderly who had bore thebrunt of Indian brutalities for decades and the situation demanded an urgentremedy in the name of humanity.

