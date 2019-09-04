UrduPoint.com
World Must Take Notice Of Indian Atrocities In IOK: Alwari

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:51 PM

World must take notice of Indian atrocities in IOK: Alwari

The district chief of Pakistan Ideology Forum and ex-parliamentarian, Syed Tabish Alwari, has said that Indian Prime Minister Modi was Hitler of 21st century

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The district chief of Pakistan Ideology Forum and ex-parliamentarian, Syed Tabish Alwari, has said that Indian Prime Minister Modi was Hitler of 21st century.

Talking to journalists here, he said that Indian prime minister had been running policies of Hitler by victimizing innocent people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and said that international community must take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He lamented that why international community was not taking action against India while it had been seeing Indian forces' brutalities against people of Kashmir. "The United Nations and the international community must take action against India over its brutalities and atrocities which it committed against innocent people of Kashmir including women and children," he said.

