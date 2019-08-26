World must wake up against worst Indian brutalities in IoK : Mishal Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wife of Hurriyat Leader of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mishal Malik Monday has appealed that International community must wake up and take notice of worst Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Wife of Hurriyat Leader of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mishal Malik Monday has appealed that International community must wake up and take notice of worst Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the world needs to take practical steps to rescue the people of Occupied Kashmir, who have been denied their basic rights, adding, Pakistan needs to further strengthen its lobbying at the international front to counter Indian aggression in Indian held valley.

It is high time the world community force Modi government to understand that violence is not and cannot be the answer to popular demands for justice and the right to self-determination.

She said Kashmiris are determined to get their right to self-determination, adding, the sacrifices rendered for this right will never go in vain.

She explained that the Kashmiris and other communities living in Occupied Kashmir are under strict curfew.

Mishal said Narendra Modi has extremist mindset who can do anything against Kashmiris and this fascist and racist mindset of Modi will have negative impact on regional peace.

She said that India could never deprive Kashmiris of their right of freedom and Indian atrocities in the occupied valley was a blatant violation of human rights.

She said all Hurriyat leaders including her husband, Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, continue to remain under house arrest or in jails and they have no access of communication with them.

She is unable to contact her husband and does not know what is happening to him, she added.

It is a fact that despite of over-militarization in Held Kashmir by Indian government, Kashmiris are coming out from their homes and clashing with the Indian forces, she said, adding, the situation in Kashmir is no more in control of India.

She appreciated that Pakistan is pursuing an effective foreign policy to sensitize the world regarding this matter and Kashmiris across the world are also highlighting Kashmir dispute by holding protest at all levels.