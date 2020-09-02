UrduPoint.com
World Powers Asked To Play Role For Resolving Kashmir Issue

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:22 PM

World powers asked to play role for resolving Kashmir issue

Global Pak-Kashmir Supreme Council Chairman Raja Sikandar Khan has said that Kashmiri people were offering supreme sacrifices for the sake of freedom of the motherland from illegal Indian occupation and to secure their legitimate right to self-determination for over past 73 year

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Global Pak-Kashmir Supreme Council Chairman Raja Sikandar Khan has said that Kashmiri people were offering supreme sacrifices for the sake of freedom of the motherland from illegal Indian occupation and to secure their legitimate right to self-determination for over past 73 years.

He called upon all of the world powers including the United States, United Nations and the OIC to sincerely and seriously play their due global responsibilities in resolving Kashmir, the long-standing issue of the South Asia.

"The series of sacrifices were continuing from generation to generation of the valiant people of the Jammu & Kashmir ", he said while addressing various public representative delegations and the media in London head office of his organization, said a press message reaching to the media here Tuesday afternoon.

Raja Sikander Khan observed that India, in fact, wanted to divert the world's attention from the fast-deteriorating situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir by exercising repeated unlawful acts including mass-phased killing and victimization of the freedom-monger innocent IIOJK population victimization.

Responding to series of questions by the media, the GPKSC Chairman said that India was only the responsible of gearing up repression and state terrorism against the innocent Jammu Kashmir people in entire IIOJK in General and the Muslim-dominated bleeding vale of occupied Kashmir valley in particular.

