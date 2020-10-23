World powers urged to play role in resolving Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The international community has been urged to come forward and play its due role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The international community has been urged to come forward and play its due role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

Talking to APP, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Adnan said, the international community should break the silence and play its due role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions.

He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully internationalized the Kashmir issue at international front. The PM has also highlighted the brutalities being committed by the Indian Armed Forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all international forums.

He said, the international human rights organizations should not remain silent spectators to the gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and pressurize Indian government to lift restrictions in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Continued military lockdown has created starvation-like situation in occupied Kashmir and people were facing shortages of essential items including food and medicines, he added.

He said, people will observe Oct 27 as black day in Pakistan and AJK to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and to highlight Indian atrocities.

The people and government of Pakistan will continue their moral, diplomatic and political support for the people of India-held Kashmir in their struggle against increasing Indian brutalities and violation of human rights, he added.