UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Powers Urged To Play Role In Resolving Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:12 PM

World powers urged to play role in resolving Kashmir issue

The international community has been urged to come forward and play its due role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The international community has been urged to come forward and play its due role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

Talking to APP, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Adnan said, the international community should break the silence and play its due role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions.

He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully internationalized the Kashmir issue at international front. The PM has also highlighted the brutalities being committed by the Indian Armed Forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all international forums.

He said, the international human rights organizations should not remain silent spectators to the gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and pressurize Indian government to lift restrictions in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Continued military lockdown has created starvation-like situation in occupied Kashmir and people were facing shortages of essential items including food and medicines, he added.

He said, people will observe Oct 27 as black day in Pakistan and AJK to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and to highlight Indian atrocities.

The people and government of Pakistan will continue their moral, diplomatic and political support for the people of India-held Kashmir in their struggle against increasing Indian brutalities and violation of human rights, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral All Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

16 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

31 minutes ago

UK-Japan Trade Deal Clears Path for London to Join ..

4 minutes ago

Health deptt arranges free mobile medical camp in ..

4 minutes ago

President Punjab Olympic Association calls on DG, ..

4 minutes ago

Food deptt suspends flour mills license for temper ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.