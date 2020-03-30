UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Releasing Detainees While India Arrests 627 More In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:04 PM

World releasing detainees while India arrests 627 more in IOK

While the prisoners are being released worldwide to protect them from the rising cases of coronavirus, the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir arrested 627 people in the name of preventive measures,in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :While the prisoners are being released worldwide to protect them from the rising cases of coronavirus, the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir arrested 627 people in the name of preventive measures,in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh in a statement issued in Srinagar confirmed that the police had so far arrested 627 people while cases were registered against 373 people.

He said more than 100 shops were sealed while 490 vehicles were taken into custody for violation of the lockdown.

It is worth mentioning here that the occupation authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar and all district and tehsil headquarters in the territory in the name of preventive measures against the coronavirus, further compounding the miseries of the Kashmiri people. Indian forces are widely harassing Kashmiris in the name of security measures.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Police Vehicles Srinagar Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran reports 117 new virus deaths, raising total t ..

3 minutes ago

'Panah-Gah' on forefront to serve affected people ..

3 minutes ago

German economy set for 'significant' recession: ec ..

3 minutes ago

Renault says China, South Korea plants restarting ..

3 minutes ago

5 more corona patients positive,total reaches to 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Phase-wise repatriation of Pakistanis reviewed ami ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.