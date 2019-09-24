UrduPoint.com
World Should See Real Face Of India In IoK : Sardar Masood Khan

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 07:03 PM

World should see real face of India in IoK : Sardar Masood Khan

The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has exhorted Pakistani and the Kashmiri expatriates to gear up their efforts to expose the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the international community and to appraise the world of the heinous Indian designs against peace and security of the region

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has exhorted Pakistani and the Kashmiri expatriates to gear up their efforts to expose the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the international community and to appraise the world of the heinous Indian designs against peace and security of the region.Addressing a reception hosted by Pakistani Consulate General here, he said that Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates need to inculcate unity in their rank and file, and highlight India's repression and human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.He said that the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people for their internationally recognized right to self-determination would have to be projected across the globe in its real perspective in order to build international public opinion.Referring to the Kashmir liberation movement continuing for the last seven decades, the AJK president said that in spite of all out inhuman repression, India could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiri people andthey are firm on their stand like a rock wall.

"This is a clear proof of their strong commitment to their goal," he added.He said that since August 5, India has not only unleashed a reign of oppression against the people of occupied Kashmir but it has also robbed fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

"To prevent reaction of Kashmiri people against this robbery, India has clamped the worst curfew restrictions on occupied Kashmir and has put thousands of innocent Kashmiri people behind bars," he said that afterprisons in occupied Kashmir have been over-packed, these political prisoners are being shifted to different notorious Indian prisons including Tihar jail of Delhi.The AJK president said that side by side with brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has also waged a war against Pakistan at the Line of Control, and threats to use nuclear weapons against Pakistan is a clear proof of the madness of Indian rulers.Declaring Azad Kashmir as Pakistan's defense line, Sardar Masood Khan said that if the Kashmiri people had not liberated the territory fighting Dogra Army in 1947, Kashmir issue would also have been diminished like Junagadh and Hyderabad Deccan.He called upon the UN Security Council and the international community to take notice of irresponsible attitude of the Indian rulers, and play their role to ensure a peaceful political and diplomatic solution of 70 years old Jammu and Kashmir dispute."The people of Jammu and Kashmir will welcome every offer of third party mediation which is in line with the UN resolutions involving their wishes and aspirations," he added.

