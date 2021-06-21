UrduPoint.com
World Should Stop India From Doubling Down On Illegal Actions In IIOJK: Prof Cheng

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:39 PM

He international community should all act up and stop India from doubling down on its illegal actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ( IIOJK) so as to maintain peace and stability in South Asia, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former Defense Attache in South Asian countries said on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The international community should all act up and stop India from doubling down on its illegal actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ( IIOJK) so as to maintain peace and stability in South Asia, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former Defense Attache in South Asian countries said on Monday.

While commenting on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's recent statement that India must refrain from taking any further illegal steps in IIOJK, he believed that the forewarning issued by the Pakistani Government to the international community is very timely and necessary as India goes further and further along the wrong path, regardless of Pakistan's frequent expressions of goodwill and the strong condemnation of world public opinion.

As a result, it is more and more difficult for India and Pakistan to normalize their relations, and South Asia is facing severe uncertainties, he added.

Prof. Cheng said, now he doesn't see any hope that India will change its mind and correct its mistakes. "We have reason to say that India is going further and further on the wrong path."� India's insistence on committing crimes against the Kashmiri people is all-round and here are some points: First, according to Indian media reports, last November and December, India deployed very heavy troops in IIOJK and held a general election at gunpoint to produce a puppet regime.

This is an important step taken by Narendra Modi regime against the will of the Kashmiri people in an attempt to make Jammu and Kashmir a permanent part of India.

Second, according to reports by both Al-Jazeera and Gulf news, Narendra Modi regime issued new domicile rules about eight months after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile semi-autonomous state into two union territories.

Through this measure, Narendra Modi regime is trying to move a large number of Hindus to IIOJK, thus further diluting the distinct identity of the Kashmiris, and perpetuating Indian occupation of IIOJK.

Third, the Narendra Modi regime holds frequent meetings of fake political leaders of Kashmir to show that Kashmiri people are supporting India. In doing so, the Narendra Modi regime is not only deceiving its own people, but also deceiving the international public opinion.

He, however, said, India has failed to suppress the Kashmiris' demand for freedom and impose its rule by force on the people of the occupied territory despite mounting a massive campaign of repression including gross and systematic violations of human rights.

