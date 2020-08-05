UrduPoint.com
World Taking Notice Of Indian Violation Of Int'l Laws: Masood

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 08:37 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said the world was taking notice of Indian violation of international laws by revoking Article 370 and 35A to change demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to ptv, he said, "Article 370 and 35A were ceremonial indications just to hoodwink the Kashmiri people. On August 5, 2019, the government of India proved its love for the Hindutva ideology by snatching the rights of the people of IIOJK.

" He said international community was shocked by how bluntly India abrogated Articles 370 and 35A and converted Kashmir into prison and termed the move a stain on face of so-called Indian democracy.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan by highlighting the cause of Kashmir at all available forums including United Nation Security Council (UNSC), saying it was big achievement of Pakistan.

Masood Khan said the Kashmiri people were continuing their freedom struggle till achieve the right to self-determination.

