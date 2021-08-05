UrduPoint.com

World Turns Blind Eye To 732 Days Of Worst Military Siege In IIOJK: Afridi

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 02:12 PM

Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said innocent Kashmiri children, women and youth were under the unprecedented military siege of the Indian Occupied forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the global community was turning a blind eye to it

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said innocent Kashmiri children, women and youth were under the unprecedented military siege of the Indian Occupied forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the global community was turning a blind eye to it.

Shehryar Afridi in a Tweet expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris facing Indian occupant forces' atrocities in IIOJK.

He wrote on his official Twitter handle, "Today marked the 732 days of tyranny, oppression and siege by India in the IIOJK.

Humanity is at receiving end as the world community did not protect the vulnerable children of IIOJK." "Kashmiri children, women and people of all age groups are suffering, but the movers and shakers of United Nations have a closed eye to the atrocities committed by India," Afridi lamented.

He stressed upon the world community to wake up without further delay to ensure protection and safeguard their fundamental rights of life, health and education.

