World urged to bring India to negotiation table on Kashmir issue

Senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has emphasized the need for the resolution of long-pending Kashmir dispute through a sustained dialogue process between Pakistan and India

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has emphasized the need for the resolution of long-pending Kashmir dispute through a sustained dialogue process between Pakistan and India.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt while addressing a condolence meeting, held to pay tribute to renowned physician Dr Mohammad Younis in Srinagar, hoped the situation in Kashmir would change for the good of people of Jammu and Kashmir and the whole region of South Asia, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said"Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute and ruled out peace in the region without addressing it." To avoid a war, he urged the international community to put pressure on India to start a sustained and time-bound dialogue process between Islamabad and New Delhi to resolve Kashmir dispute.

"Only then the dream of peace and prosperity can be achieved in the region," he added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Information Secretary Shabbir Ahmed in a statement said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has become extremely worrying. He called upon the United Nations and its Human Rights Council to take practical steps for mitigation of the sufferings of Kashmiri people. He expressed grave concern over the plight of thousands of Kashmiri prisoners including teenagers and children languishing in jails and detention camps in occupied Kashmir and India.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League expressing deep concern over the use of brutal polices and creation of a new probe agency said that Modi regime was all set to silence the political voice of people in Jammu and Kashmir by all means.

Party Vice Chairman Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement also expressed serious concern over the shifting of hundreds of kanals of more land in South Kashmir to Indian forces for setting up of camps.