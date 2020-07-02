UrduPoint.com
World Urged To Intervene For Prevention Of India's War Crimes In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:17 AM

World urged to intervene for prevention of India's war crimes in IOK

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Umar Aadil Dar Wednesday sought the intervention of the United Nations and the heads of Western and Muslim countries to stop the fresh wave of state terrorism unleashed by the Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Kashmir Media Service reported

While strongly condemning the innocent killings in Sopore and other areas of the territory, Aadil Dar said that India continued to institutionally perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that no Indian armed forces' personnel, involved in heinous war crimes in the occupied territory, had been prosecuted by its own judicial mechanism.

The statement also paid rich tributes to the martyred youth, recently killed by the troops during cordon and search operations.

He urged the international community to initiate measures to conduct an international inquiry led by the UN into the crimes perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Influential states, such as the members of the UNSC, EU and OIC, have a special responsibility to force the Indian state to stop this reign of terror in occupied Kashmir, he added.

Umar Aadil Dar asked the world community to take measures to build confidence among the people of Kashmir and to create an atmosphere conducive for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN principle of right to self-determination

