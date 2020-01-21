UrduPoint.com
World Urged To Raise Voice For Kashmiri Detainees

Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Zamruda Habib in Indian Occupied Kashmir has called upon the international community to raise its voice for the release of Kashmiri political detainees including women leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Zamruda Habib in Indian Occupied Kashmir has called upon the international community to raise its voice for the release of Kashmiri political detainees including women leaders.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Zamruda Habib in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep concern over the day-to-day deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that gross human rights violations were committed by the Indian occupational forces with impunity.

She said that freedom of expression and right to assembly was in a state of suspension in the occupied territory.

The Kashmiri woman leader said the self denial mode of the Indian government needs to be understood and urged the world to demand a transparent fact-finding process to know the actual situation on ground and a desirable process for determining the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir needs toexpedited.

Zamruda Habib paid glowing tributes to the victims of Gawkadal massacre and termed the incident as the worst kind of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

