World urged to take cognizance of grim HR situation in IIOJK

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF), General Secretary, Zubair Mir has appealed the international community to take cognizance of the grim human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF), General Secretary, Zubair Mir has appealed the international community to take cognizance of the grim human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, he said Modi government's August 05, 2019 decision was undemocratic that had been rejected by the people of Kashmir.

He called for release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammy and Kashmir and India.

He maintained the Kashmiri people would not allow the sacrifice of their martyrs go waste and would accomplish their mission at all costs.

He urged the United Nations to initiate measures for resolving the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations.