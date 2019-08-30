Worried over plight of children in occupied Kashmir: Indian UNICEF celebrity advocate

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:59 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Indian actress and United Nations International Childrens Emergency Fund (UNICEF) celebrity advocate Trisha Krishnan has expressed concerns over plight of children in occupied Kashmir.
The actress said, "Shutting down of schools is another sort of violence that is being inflicted on children.
Anything that is violation of child rights is violence against children." "A lot of things can be eradicated if there is good education made available to children," said Trisha.