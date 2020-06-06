UrduPoint.com
Writ Petition Filed Seeking For Right To Information Legislation In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 06:31 PM

A writ petition seeking immediate legislation and implementation of right to information in AJK, as protected in the AJK interim constitution of 1974, was filed in Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court, Mirpur circuit, here on Saturday

In his writ petition, under article 44 of the interim constitution 1974, the petitioner senior Kashmiri journalist Zafar Mughal prayed that the respondents may kindly be directed to legislate the Right to Information Law in pursuance of dictates of the Paragraph XXII of Article 4 of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Interim Constitution, 1974.

He also prayed that the respondents may also be directed to provide for the hierarchy in Azad Jammu & Kashmir under the Right to Information Law and to make regulations in pursuance thereof.

It has also been prayed in the petition that the Information Commission in pursuance of the relevant law may kindly be directed to constitute in accordance with the law.

Any other relief permissible under law may please be allowed.

Other petitioners in the case included Sardar Ejaz Nazeer Advocate, Member & Ex-president District Bar Association Mirpur, Mohammad Khalil Ghazi Advocate, Member & Vice President District Bar Association Mirpur, Khawar Sharif Advocate, Member Executive & Member District Bar Association Mirpur, Khurram Manzoor Advocate, Member Executive & Member District Bar Association Mirpur Azad Kashmir, Aitzaz Ahsan Advocate, Member DBA Mirpur, Syed Shoaib Bukhari Advocate, Member DBAm Mirpur, AJK.

The petitioners underlined in the petition that they have been striving for supremacy of law, rule of law and are bound to leave no stone unturned for the Supremacy of Constitution of AJ&K. The dictates of Paragraph XXII of Article 4 of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Interim Constitution, 1974 are that every Citizen is entitled for Right to Information, but no law has been promulgated to meet the mandatory provision of the constitution.

