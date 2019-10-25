UrduPoint.com
Writters , Poets Express Solidarity With Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:13 PM

The Pakistani writers, poets and scholars will continue to rise their voice through their writings in favour of their Kashmiri brothers who are victims of brutalities and tyrannies of Indian army in Indian Occupied Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) The Pakistani writers, poets and scholars will continue to rise their voice through their writings in favour of their Kashmiri brothers who are victims of brutalities and tyrannies of Indian army in Indian Occupied Kashmir.These views were expressed by Dr.

Inaam Ul Haq Javed, Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), during the gathering of writers and with black band in front of PAL's head office to observes solidarity on Friday.The participants reiterated their unity and commitment with Kashmiris and emphasized upon international community to come forward for solution of this long outstanding issue for peace and prosperity in the region.

Fateh was also offered for martyred of the freedom movement in Indian OccupiedKashmir

