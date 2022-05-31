Yasin Malik shifted to isolated cell in jail

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, who was awarded life sentence by an Indian kangaroo court in a sham trial, has been shifted to an isolated cell in New Delhi's Tihar jail

His mother and sister have been denied access to him in jail, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Muhammad Yasin Malik has been shifted to an isolated cell in Tihar jail, where his activities are monitored through close cricket cameras.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the shifting of the party chief to the small isolated cell saying that New Delhi wanted to make Muhammad Yasin Malik a psychological patient before pushing him to the jaws of death.

On the other hand, the Indian court has summoned Dr Rubia Sayeed, the daughter of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and sister of Mehbooba Mufti, as a witness in Muhammad Yasin Malik's case on July 15.

Interestingly, the court has summoned the JKLF chief in a so-called kidnap case despite the fact that Dr Rubia Sayeed had herself acknowledged that the then JKLF chief commander Ashfaq Majeed Wani and other party activists had treated her like their sister. Her sister Mehbooba Mufti, too, has openly supported Muhammad Yasin Malik against life sentence to him by the Indian NIA court.