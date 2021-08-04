UrduPoint.com

Yaum-i-Istehsal For IIOJK People To Be Observed Tomorrow

Like other parts of the country, the people of entire Punjab including Lahore will express unflinching and resolute support and solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on Yaum-i-Istehsal (for IIOJK people) being observed tomorrow (August 5) across Pakistan

The people of IIOJK had been under an unprecedentedly horrific and inhuman siege in the history of the mankind for an enormously long period of 730 days when India Illegally and unilaterally changed the status of the disputed territory under its draconian Act 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.

On this day, all segments of society including business community, social, politicians, industrialists, intellectuals, literary figures, scholars and clerics etc. would renew their pledge of not to leave Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir alone and continue to support their just struggle for freedom.

They would passionately commemorate 'Yaum-i-Istehsal' to create awareness and make the voice of Kashmir heard loud and clear - domestically and internationally.

The international community would again be urged to do more and isolate India until and unless it ends the barbaric siege of Kashmiris and effectively stops illegitimate relocations and resettlements in the Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir aimed at changing the very demographics of the region.

Pakistanis' message is immediate and total freedom from atrocities and from the siege of the innocent people of Jammu & Kashmir by the cowardly Indian forces.

Pakistan is fully aware of the nefarious designs for dis-empowerment and disengagement of Kashmiris from economic activities and socio-political lives to make them surrender to the extremist and barbaric agenda of the occupying forces of India.

People and government of Pakistan are all committed to highlighted the burning issue of Kashmir at every international forum until the people of IIOJK attain their right to self-determination and get themselves free from Indian yoke.

The entire IIOJK state had been turned into a jail by India creating serious human crisis, which demands immediate attention of international media and human rights organizations to highlight the Indian massacre of Kashmiri men, women and children.

Since Pakistanis' hearts beat with their brethren in IIOJK, they would make every effort to the freedom of innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, sharing his opinion with APP here Wednesday, the renowned businessman and President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Nasser Hayatt Maggo called upon the global community to help stop immediately the massacre of Muslim genocide in Kashmir by brutal Indian forces. He added that entire business community always stands form with their innocent brethren in IIOJK.

