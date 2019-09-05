YFK holds roundtable conference over Kashmir issue held at Riphah International University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YFK-International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum For Kashmir) Thursday arranged a round-table conference on Kashmir in collaboration with Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Riphah International University here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :YFK-International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum For Kashmir) Thursday arranged a round-table conference on Kashmir in collaboration with Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Riphah International University here on Thursday.

The speakers at the conference, "Revocation of Articles 370 & 35A by India: Options for Pakistan", analyzed the onground situation of Indian-occupied Kashmir after the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A by India and discussed the available options for Pakistan in that regard, a press release said.

Speakers included Vice Chancellor Riphah International University, Prof Dr Anis Ahmed, Executive Director YFK-International Kashmir Lobby Group, Mr. Ahmed Quraishi, Chairman Department of politics & IR International Islamic University,Dr Manzoor Khan Afridi and others.

The YFK is a non-partisan NGO, working for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.