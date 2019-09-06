UrduPoint.com
YFK Organizes "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" Rally

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) here on Friday took out "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Chief Organizer YFK Tariq Ehsan Ghauri led the rally while workers of political, social, religious and trader organizations and a large number of students participated in the rally which started from the Punjab Assembly and ended at the Lahore Press Club.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against Indian government and its atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

