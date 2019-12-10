YFK stages rally against human rights violations in occupied Kashmir

Activists of Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) took out a protest rally against human rights violations in occupied Kashmir on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Activists of Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) took out a protest rally against human rights violations in occupied Kashmir on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day.

YFK Chief organiser Tariq Ehsan Ghauri led the rally which started from Punjab Assembly to Lahore Press Club in which a large number of people including lawyers, traders and students participated.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in the favour of Kashmiris.

They also raised slogans against atrocities of Indian forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Ehsan urged the international community to pressure India to stop state terrorism and solve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions. He also condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces.