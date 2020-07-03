UrduPoint.com
YLA Opposes Issuance Of Domicile Certificates To Non-Kashmiris In IOK

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:42 PM

Young Leaders Association Jammu and Kashmir (YLA) has opposed the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri's and described it anti-people law, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Young Leaders Association Jammu and Kashmir (YLA) has opposed the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri's and described it anti-people law, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the YLA President, Maheshwar Vishwakarma in a statement issued in Jammu said that the new domicile law came into the picture after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, which gave special status to the territory by prohibiting outsiders from buying land, and in reserving jobs for residents of the territory.

He said, "The youth of Kashmir will lose jobs to the new domiciles. Unemployment is already at peak in the territory and with new domiciles, the PRC (Permanent Resident Certificate) holders will lose the remaining jobs and seats in education as well.

We have been deceived by BJP and no one else."The YLA spokesman, Shah Imtizaj said, "We will witness a cultural dilution as part of the demographic change. The structure of law is also vague as well. Who will validate and verify how long a person has stayed in Jammu and Kashmir? Procuring school certificates is not rocket science. So, the authorities' intentions are quite clear. Demographic change is the driving agenda behind this. The speed with which the BJP is working towards decimating our identity, I fear that after 20 years one will not find Dogras and Kashmiris in Jammu and Kashmir".

