Youm e Ashura an icon of exceptional significance in Islamic History: AJK Prime Minister

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammd Farooq Haider Khan, in his message on Youm -e - Ashura, has said that the day had a most significant place in the Islamic history, because on this day, Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain (RA), the grand son of the Holy Propheter Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and his companions embarrassed martyrdom in the battle against evil forces at Karbala, making the tragic event unforgettable till the Day of Judgment.

He said that event of Karbala inspired us to uphold the glory of islam combined with the renowned pledge to render every kind of sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam.

He said the supreme sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain (RA) and his companions were guiding principles for the whole humanity.

The sacrificed of Imam Hussain (RA) and his warrior companions also inspired those nations offering sacrifices for their liberation against the occupation forces. he added.

The prime minister called for promoting the principles of equality, tolerance and unity and to follow strictly the footprints of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He said Imam Hussain (RA) his family members and companions were a triumph for humanity, Islamic principles and battle between good and evil.

It reminded us that Muslims should be ready to offer all kinds of sacrifices for the promotion of higher values of Islamic principles,he added.

The prime minister said keeping in view of the prevailing circumstances. it was need of the hour that the nation forged complete unity and understanding in its ranks to foil the designs of the enemy.

Youm -e- Ashura, the 10th of Muharram is being observed throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday with solemnity and reverence to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain ( RA) and his companions at Madan�e- Karbala for the supremacy of Islam and righteousness.

The day will dawn with special prayers in all the mosques and imam bargah for the solidarity, integrity of Pakistan and early liberation of the occupied Kashmir from India. Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions will be taken out throughout the state from different imam bargahs in the morning which after passing through its traditional routes will culminate in the same imam bargahs in the evening.

In the capital city of Muzaffarabad, the main Tazia , Alam and Zuljinnah procession will be taken out from central Imam bargah Pir Alam Shah .

Ulema and Zakareen, in their sermons, at various vantage points, will highlight the supreme sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, for upholding the fold of Islam besides the supremacy of the teachings of Islam.