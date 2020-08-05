Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed in Hyderabad

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:25 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was observed here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country on Wednesday and several rallies were taken out in city to condemn gross human rights violations and brutalities against people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The main rally organized by District Administration led by Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Abass Baloch was taken out from the office of Deputy Commissioner at Shahbaz building which culminated at GPO Chowk, Thandi Sarak.

Addressing the rally, Commissioner Mohammad Abass Baloch said that India had committed illegal and inhumane act by repealing Article 370 and 35- A of Indian constitution on August 05, 2019 which abrogated special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

India's Modi Government had deprived the people of IIOJK of their fundamental rights and occupation forces were brutally killing innocent Kashmiris, Commissioner said and urged the United Nations to play its role for ending of illegal siege of occupied valley.

He said the people and the Government of Pakistan always stood by with Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination and occupied territory would soon become free from Indian subjugation.

Rally was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Senior Superintend of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio, all Assistant Commissioners of district Hyderabad, officers and officials of almost all Government departments and members of civil society organizations.

The participants of the rally while holding flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and banners and placards chanted slogans against inhuman attitude of Indian government with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The government Pakistan has won the hearts of people of Pakistan and Kashmir by adding IIOJK in the map of Pakistan, they said and hoped that occupied Kashmir would soon become part of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, different political, religious parties, social and civil society organizations have taken out rallies to condemn Indian Government decision of revoking special status of occupied Kashmir on August 05,2019.

Despite scorching heat, thousands of people participated rallies to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

