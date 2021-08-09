UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Istehsal Observed In China Condemning India's Aug 5 Illegal Action In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

Pakistan Embassy in China Monday observed the Youm-e-Istehsal to condemn the India's illegal and unilateral action of August 5, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Deputy Head of Mission, Ahmed Farooq read out the messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion.

In his remarks, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haq urged the Indian side to repeal its illegal and unilateral action of August 5, and fulfill its promises made with the international community for the just resolution of Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been raising the Kashmir issue with a new spirit and opposing the Indian attempt to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international law.

Ambassador Haque reiterated Pakistan's commitment and resolve to the just struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination as promised to them in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He strongly condemned grave human rights violations against innocent Kashmiri women and children by over 900,000 Indian troops deployed in IIOJK and expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

A video documentary was showed to expose India's grave human rights violations and update the audience about the latest situation in the IIOJK.

A photo exhibition was also held depicting the plight of the Kashmiri people and the extent of their suffering in the occupied valley.

The event was well-attended by senior diplomats, members of Pakistani and Kashmiri community and media persons.

