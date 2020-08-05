"Youm-e-Istehsal" Rally Held In Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will play its pivotal role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

This was said by FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan while addressing a rally in connection with the "Youm-e-Istehsal" on Wednesday.

He said one year had been completed for the illegal action in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding that during this period, the Indian forces used all suppressive and coercive measures but it failed to crush the strong resolve of Kashmiris.

He said that Modi's India was no more a secular state but it had been converted into aHindu state where Muslims and other minorities were treated as second grade citizens.