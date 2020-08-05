UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Youm-e-Istehsal" Rally Held In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:32 PM

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will play its pivotal role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will play its pivotal role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

This was said by FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan while addressing a rally in connection with the "Youm-e-Istehsal" on Wednesday.

He said one year had been completed for the illegal action in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding that during this period, the Indian forces used all suppressive and coercive measures but it failed to crush the strong resolve of Kashmiris.

He said that Modi's India was no more a secular state but it had been converted into aHindu state where Muslims and other minorities were treated as second grade citizens.

Related Topics

India Faisalabad Jammu Chamber Commerce Muslim All Industry

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

30 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.