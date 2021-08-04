Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed to mark second year of military siege of IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal will be observed all across Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on August 5 (Thursday) to mark the second year of Indian military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step to strip Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

On this day, the whole nation will give a message to their Kashmiri brethren that they were not alone rather the people of Pakistan would always support their struggle for freedom.

On August 5, 2019, India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its constitution, revoking the special status granted to the IIOJK.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will also observe Youm-e-Istehsal to condemn unconstitutional step, which India took on August 5, 2019.

The government has planned a range of activities on August 5 to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and condemn and expose India's brutalities.

One-minute silence would be observed across the country while traffic would be halted for one minute.

According to Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Pakistan would observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' on August 5 against atrocities being committed by the occupation forces in IIOJK specifically after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5,2019.

He said the decision of observing the day was made by the government on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan as two years back, the Indian government illegally repealed Articles 370 and 35-A of its constitution.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on completion of two years since India's illegal and unilateral actions in IIOJK, has sent a letter to the United Nations Security General (UNSC) and UN Secretary General, highlighting the continuation of draconian measures.

In his letter, the foreign minister has drawn attention to the blatant measures taken by India on August 5,2019 to consolidate its occupation of the disputed territory, followed by additional unlawful steps to strengthen its colonial hold over IIOJK.

The latest letter from FM Qureshi is in continuation of Pakistan's regular communications since August 2019 to keep the UN fully apprised of the grave situation in IIOJK, and to remind the UNSC of its responsibility to secure a peaceful and just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with its resolutions.