Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Jammu observed across J&K State with renewed pledge

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Jammu and Kashmir people at both sides of Line of Control and the world over observed Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Jammu on Wednesday with a renewed pledge to accomplish the mission of the martyrs of Jammu for their UN acknowledged right to self determination.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for integrity and prosperity of Pakistan, AJK and early liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In AJK, rallies, demonstrations and protest gatherings were held in all small and big cities of the state under the auspices of Kashmir Liberation Cell and other organizations.

Main function of the Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Jammu was held in the state capital Muzaffarabad under the auspices of Kashmir Liberation Cell.

The Speakers including Minister Women Empowerment Mrs. Noreen Arif denounced prolonged inhuman curfew and communication blackout in the held valley and paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis of Jammu and Kashmir.

They vowed to continue political, moral and diplomatic support to their brethren and sisters and appealed UN and international human rights organizations to take serious notice of genocides of Kashmiris and crushing indigenous struggle of Kashmiri people by Indian troops.

The speakers assured Kashmiris living on other side of LoC, that every available form would be used to raise voice for them.

Meanwhile, in their message on Jammu Martyrs Day, AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan noted that the savagery and brutality demonstrated on this day by the savage Hindus and Mahraja forces in Jammu against Muslims gave a new impetus to Kashmir liberation struggle.

They said that around 2,50,000 Muslims who wanted to migrate to Pakistan were mercilessly massacred by Hindu fanatics in connivance with despotic forces of Mahraja in Jammu.

They said Jammu Martyrs Day is commemorated every year with renewed resolve that the mission for which Jammu martyrs had laid their lives would be completed at all cost.

Both the leaders paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of Jammu martyrs and pledged that the torch alighted by martyrs would never be let to be put off.

They reiterated government's resolve that people of Azad Kashmir would never lag behind in the struggle for Kashmir liberation however big sacrifices they might have to offer.