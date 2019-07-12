UrduPoint.com
Young Cricketer Dies After Being Hit By Ball In Kashmir

Fri 12th July 2019

The cricketer was hit while trying to execute a pull shot when the ball hit him.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) In a shocking incident, an under-19 cricketer died after being hit by the cricket ball during a match in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

An official said that 18-year-old Jahangeer Ahmad War, a resident of Goshbugh Pattan, was hit by the ball in his neck during a match at the sports stadium in Nanil village.

He was shifted to PHC Mattan where doctors declared him dead on arrival. “The cricketer was hit near throat while trying to execute a pull shot,” District officer Youth service and sports Noor Muhamad said.

The youth immediately fell unconscious and was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

War was the student of 11th standard of Government Higher Secondary Goshbugh, Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The official said that the cricketer was hit while trying to execute a pull shot.

The match organised by the youth services and sports department was being played between Budgam and Baramulla teams.

