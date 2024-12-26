Young Dr. Adnan Marghub inducted as President Pakistan Dental Association, AJK Chapter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Dec, 2024) Young Dental Surgeon of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Dr. Adnan Murghub Khan has been appointed as the President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Chapter by Pakistan Dental Association (PDA) in acknowledgement of his meritorious services to the sick humanity, both at public and private sectors in the region, an official notification said.

According to PDA sources, the PDA organisation also lauded Dr.

Adnan for performing excellent professional duties, under the high spirit of always striving hard for the early recovery of the patients besides for welfare of the community with prime focus to establish a healthy society.

The doctors community has congratulated Dr. Adnan Marghub Khan hoping him to continue serve the sick humanity through the best of his high professional skills, intellect and pen besides to solve the problems of doctors community both in private and public sectors in AJK.

