Youth Forum For Kashmir Holds Rally

Fri 30th August 2019 | 07:05 PM

Youth Forum for Kashmir holds rally

The solidarity Kashmir on Friday was observed with full zeal under the auspices of the Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The solidarity Kashmir on Friday was observed with full zeal under the auspices of the Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK).

In the city,the YFK took out a rally which started from the Governor's House and concluded infront of the Punjab Assembly.

YFK Chief Organizer Tariq Ehsan Ghauri led the rally while workers of political, social, religious and trader organizations besides students participated in it.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans for the support of Kashmiris.

They raised slogans against Indian governments, atrocities on innocent Kashmiris. They also burnt an Indian flag and effigy of Indian Prime Minister Modi on the occasion YFK organizer Tariq Ghauri said :" We are with kashmiris and will launch movement across the world for the freedom of Kashmir.

Your Thoughts and Comments

