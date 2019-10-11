UrduPoint.com
Youth Forum For Kashmir Volunteers Make Human Chain

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:02 PM

Youth Forum for Kashmir volunteers make human chain

Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) volunteers on Friday protested against Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir and expressed solidarity with them

A large number of workers participated in the protest outside Masjid Shuahda, The Mall, and made a human chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

A large number of workers participated in the protest outside Masjid Shuahda, The Mall, and made a human chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The participants chanted slogans against Indian atrocities.

Meanwhile, employees of the Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture made a human chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris. The protest was held outside the Punjab Complex, Ferozpur Road.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

