Youth Have Great Contributions To Kashmir Movement: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:51 PM

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed upon Pakistani and Kashmiri students studying across the world particularly in the UK to gear up their efforts to mobilize world opinion and create public awareness on the global level over India's unlawful and illegitimate occupation of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir state

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st July, 2020) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed upon Pakistani and Kashmiri students studying across the world particularly in the UK to gear up their efforts to mobilize world opinion and create public awareness on the global level over India's unlawful and illegitimate occupation of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir state.

He was talking to a delegation of the UK-based Pakistan Leadership Association of Students and Alumni (PLASA) who called on him here at the Kashmir House on Tuesday under the leadership of student leader and founder of PLASA Mr. Adil–ur-Rehman. The delegation apprised him about the activities of their organization and discussed the latest situation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The AJK President said that India was particularly targeting the youth who are peacefully struggling against Indian occupation and the atrocities committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. In order to perpetuate India’s illegitimate occupation of the territory, the youth are being killed in fake encounters, rendered blind through the use of pellet guns while a large number of them have been arrested and put behind the bars and the detention centres where they are being severely tortured, he said.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the occupation army was doing all this in order to silence the voices rising for freedom and the right of self-determination. However, he maintained that in spite of all out brutalities by India, the Kashmiri youth were not willing to bow before India and they are determined to get their democratic and legitimate right to self-determination irrespective whatever the price they are required to pay for it.

The AJK President said that at present the youth are playing the role of a frontline force in the Kashmir liberation movement.

While appreciating the activities of PLASA in educational institutions all over the UK including Queen Mary University, University of Hertfordshire, Kings College and City University London, the AJK President prevailed upon the students to focus on their education keeping in view the situations and the requirements of the ever dynamic job market. He said that students should acquire education in modern sciences, advanced technologies, entrepreneurship, and the subjects related to the statecraft and Governance so that they may play their role in moulding Pakistan into a powerful, strong and stable country. He said that neither freedom from Indian shackles could be achieved nor the Muslims of India are safe without a strong and stable Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, leader of the delegation Adil-ur-Rehman thanked the AJK President for providing guidance to the studying in UK universities and colleges, and said that he desired to reach students of universities across the world, and apprise them of the situation of occupied Kashmir.

The student delegation also expressed the desire of meeting with the vice-chancellors of the public sector Universities of Azad Kashmir so as to create a liaison with students and alumni of the State universities.

