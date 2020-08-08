UrduPoint.com
Youth Must Be Ready To Help Oppressed People In IOJK. AJK President

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 03:25 PM

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that war, if broke out, would be fought by not Pakistan Army alone but the whole nation as well, and the youth will be the frontline fighters in this war

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th August, 2020) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that war, if broke out, would be fought by not Pakistan Army alone but the whole nation as well, and the youth will be the frontline fighters in this war.

He was talking to a student’s delegation which called on him here on Friday under the leadership of Secretary-General Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba Azad Kashmir Mehran Maroof.

He stressed the youth to besides focusing on their education, prepare themselves to rid their brother and sisters of the Indian subjugation. "The youth side by side with paying attention to their character building in the light of Qur’ran and Sunnah should also equip themselves with the modern and contemporary sciences in order to play their role in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir on the one hand, and to prepare themselves to respond to the threats posed by the enemies to the security and existence of the country on the other hand," he added.

The AJK President asserted that keeping in view problems being faced by the students, 4G internet facilities will be extended to the liberated territory shortly, and this will greatly help the students get online education and to utilize digital resources.

He said that the government was fully aware of the problems erupted due to disruption of curricular activities in the public sector universities and other educational institutions following the outbreak of coronavirus and efforts are underway to resolve these problems and issues.

Keeping in view the financial constraints of the students, fee for the period of the lockdown has been curtailed to provide relief to the students, he said adding that 4G internet facilities would be extended to the whole of liberated territory soon except in some areas of Haveli, Neelum and areas along the Line of Control.

The State President said that the government had launched Ehsas scholarship and need based scholarships to help the students facing financial hardships.

On this the occasion, the students' leaders suggested that the history of Kashmir and the Kashmir liberation movement should be included in the academic syllabus of Azad Kashmir to apprise the new generation of their past and the sacrifices being offered in the liberation movement.

The students delegation also demanded necessary steps to restore the role of Azad Kashmir as the real base camp of Kashmir liberation struggle to

