Youth To Apprise World Of Continued Indian Forces Repressions On Kashmiris: AJK Prime Minister

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider khan has urged the youth to play their vibrant role to apprise the international community of the continued repressions being perpetrated by the Indian forces on Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider khan has urged the youth to play their vibrant role to apprise the international community of the continued repressions being perpetrated by the Indian forces on Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He was addressing a function held in the state's metropolis on Thursday in connection with the distribution of national Scholarship among the positions holding students appeared in the examination held under the auspices of the AJK BISE Mirpur.

He said that the promotion of education is the highest priority of government and in this connection solid measures have been taken.

It is responsibility of the teaching community to educate the younger generation and teach them, so that they could play their leading role in the reconstruction and development of the country and the nation.

He said education system needs basic reforms and fundamental changes to cater the need of the hour and added that government has restored the merit and eligible and educated youth were inducted in the service.

The Prime Minister said that 75 core rupees interest free loan is being extended to the people out of 1.5 billion rupees provided by the former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to the Azad Kashmir Government, while 75 crore rupee are also being donated to education institutions for the talented and needy students.

He said one billion rupees has also been earmarked for TEVETA to extend professional and skill training to the youth to earn their honorable livelihood.

Later the Prime Ministers and Cabinet Ministers distributed prizes among the position holder students.

