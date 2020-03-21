Zafar Butt shifted to hospital after feeling unwell in lockup

Illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt was shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated at Chanapura police station in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt was shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated at Chanapura police station in Srinagar.

The JKSM in a statement issued in Srinagar said Zafar Akbar Butt's nose started bleeding at the police station due to high blood pressure after which police shifted him to hospital where he was under treatment, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The statement said Zafar Akbar Butt was also taken to the hospital two days ago due to deteriorating health condition in the police station but was shifted back to the police station after minor treatment.