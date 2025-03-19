Zakat Department provides Rs. 10.2 million in free medical treatment to 953 needy patients in AJK

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 10:08 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) In a remarkable display of compassion and commitment to social welfare, the Zakat Department of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) has delivered free medical treatment worth Rs. 10.2 million to 953 poor indoor patients in state-run hospitals during the current fiscal year, it was officially said.
This initiative, undertaken on the special directives of AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, aims to address the problems of the poor, downtrodden, and destitute on priority grounds. The treatment was provided to patients in District Headquarters Hospital, CMH, and AIMS of Azad Jammu Kashmir over the last nine months, sources disclosed.
On average, Rs. 10,778 was spent per patient, with the amount provided in advance to the concerned hospitals.
The patients included 445 women and 508 men, who received treatment for various ailments.
The Zakat and Ushar Department paid the amount through cross cheques to the heads of the hospitals, ensuring that the deserving patients received free medical care according to the rules, sources further revealed.
This initiative is a testament to the AJK government's commitment to providing quality healthcare to its citizens, particularly the underprivileged. Chief Administrator Zakat, Chaudhry Razak, urged poor and deserving patients to contact the Zakat Desk established in the hospitals to secure free medical care.
