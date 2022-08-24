UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" On The Occasion Of The 75th Diamond Jubilee Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occasion of the 75th Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan

Honorable poets from all over the world, including from different cities in Pakistan, participated online.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 August, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occasion of Pakistan's 75th Diamond Jubilee in Haseena Moin Hall. Honorable poets from all over the world, including from different cities in Pakistan, participated online.

On this occasion, Iftikhar Arif said in his presidential speech that I am grateful to Arts Council Karachi for allowing me to be the president of this event. I have listened to all the great poets.

Well done to all. Due to online participation, I must have faced some technical issues. I have annoyed the Arts Council's technical team quite a bit, I apologize for that.

Sabir Zafar, Ajmal Siraj, Nasira Zuberi, Ahmed Salman, Rehana Rohi, Saeed Sadhu, Aqeel Abbas Jafri participated in the Mushaira.

While Iftikhar Arif (Islamabad), Shahida Hasan (Canada), Ishrat Afrin (USA), Hamida Shaheen (Lahore), Ahmed Attaullah (Azad Kashmir), Akhtar Usman (Islamabad), Uzmi Jaun (Sabi), Nasser Ali Syed (Peshawar) participated online.

All the honorable poets recited their poetry full of love for the country to the audience. A large number of participants were present on this occasion.The event was Moderated by Ambreen Haseeb Amber.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Lahore Islamabad Peshawar World Canada Haseena Moin Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All From Love

Recent Stories

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

2 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

7 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Lifestyle

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.