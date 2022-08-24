Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occasion of the 75th Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 August, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occasion of Pakistan's 75th Diamond Jubilee in Haseena Moin Hall. Honorable poets from all over the world, including from different cities in Pakistan, participated online.

On this occasion, Iftikhar Arif said in his presidential speech that I am grateful to Arts Council Karachi for allowing me to be the president of this event. I have listened to all the great poets.

Well done to all. Due to online participation, I must have faced some technical issues. I have annoyed the Arts Council's technical team quite a bit, I apologize for that.

Sabir Zafar, Ajmal Siraj, Nasira Zuberi, Ahmed Salman, Rehana Rohi, Saeed Sadhu, Aqeel Abbas Jafri participated in the Mushaira.

While Iftikhar Arif (Islamabad), Shahida Hasan (Canada), Ishrat Afrin (USA), Hamida Shaheen (Lahore), Ahmed Attaullah (Azad Kashmir), Akhtar Usman (Islamabad), Uzmi Jaun (Sabi), Nasser Ali Syed (Peshawar) participated online.

All the honorable poets recited their poetry full of love for the country to the audience. A large number of participants were present on this occasion.The event was Moderated by Ambreen Haseeb Amber.