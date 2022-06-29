UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Committee Organized "One Evening With Ahmed Hussain Mujahid"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Expressing his views, Ahmad Hussain Mujahid said that blessings have their own concept

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Committee organized a ceremony "One evening with Ahmad Hussain Mujahid" which was held at Haseena Moin Hall and was presided over by Anwar Shaoor, Ahmed Hussain Mujahid, Abdul Rehman Momin, Dr.

Salman Sarwat, Ahmed Salman, Hameedullah Jadoon, Sehar Ali, Ambereen Haseeb Amber, Sehar Tab Romani, Dr. Rukhsana Saba, Ajmal Siraj, and Salman Siddiqui recited lyrics, and poems. Expressing his views, Ahmad Hussain Mujahid said that blessings have their own concept.

In the shadow of your love and blessings, I feel in front of you that blessings are raining down on me.

This hall of Karachi Arts Council This building is a very tall minaret, the light of which is read all over Pakistan, but wherever Urdu is written, the light of this building reaches as far as this light reaches.

People come here to this building for poetry recitals. I want to participate. Today the Arts Council has this credibility. I am fortunate that Anwar Shaoor is presiding over the ceremony today. I learned a lot from them.

In the end, Nadeem Zafar Executive Director of The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi presented a gift of flowers to Ahmed Hussain Mujahid. Aqeel Khan presented a portrait to Ahmed Hussain Mujahid.

