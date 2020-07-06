UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Ambassador Enjoys Pakistani Mango

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 02:41 PM

Australian ambassador enjoys Pakistani mango

Ambassador Dr. Geoffrey Shaw says a good mango eaten the right way can lift one’s spirit and give as much pleasure as an ice cream.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2020) Australian Ambassador Dr. Geoffrey Shaw has said that good mango eaten—the right way can lift one’s spirit and give pleasure like the ice cream.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Geoffrey Shaw shared his pictures of eating mangos and enjoying “Lassi” somewhere in Islamabad.

He wrote: “I’ve listened to the many comments after my previous tweet & tried eating mangoes in the traditional Pakistani style. A good #mango, eaten ‘the right way’, can lift your spirits & give you as much pleasure as an ice cream! It’s rightly called ‘The King of Fruits’ in Flag of Pakistan Pakistan,”.

Mango is called “The King of Fruits” in Pakistan and its season is on the peak these days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Twitter Mango

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China to sign agreement for Azad Pattan ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen and EU Special Envoy Discuss Ways to ..

21 minutes ago

Container Ship Catches Fire in Southern Iranian Bu ..

3 minutes ago

Nation remembered M.M Alam on his 85th birth anniv ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles over Dr Hidayat's death

4 minutes ago

UK to unveil sanctions against human rights violat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Lifestyle

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.