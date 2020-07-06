Australian ambassador enjoys Pakistani mango

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2020) Australian Ambassador Dr. Geoffrey Shaw has said that good mango eaten—the right way can lift one’s spirit and give pleasure like the ice cream.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Geoffrey Shaw shared his pictures of eating mangos and enjoying “Lassi” somewhere in Islamabad.

He wrote: “I’ve listened to the many comments after my previous tweet & tried eating mangoes in the traditional Pakistani style. A good #mango, eaten ‘the right way’, can lift your spirits & give you as much pleasure as an ice cream! It’s rightly called ‘The King of Fruits’ in Flag of Pakistan Pakistan,”.

Mango is called “The King of Fruits” in Pakistan and its season is on the peak these days.