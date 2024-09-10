Open Menu

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Launches Perfume ‘Divorce’ After Recent Separation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2024 | 04:52 PM

30-year-old princess makes announcement via Instagram, where she enjoys a following of 980,000

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2024) Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has launched a new perfume named ‘Divorce’ under her luxury brand M1.

Known for her active presence on social media, Sheikha Mahra shared a video teasing the perfume’s release.

The new product launch comes just two months after Sheikha Mahra publicly announced her divorce from her husband in July, following a year of marriage.

The dramatic visuals in the video included broken glass, black feathers, and a striking black panther, hinting at the bold theme behind the product.

The perfume bottle, unveiled by the princess, is black in color, with the word ‘Divorce’ prominently displayed on the label.

The couple had welcomed their first child in May 2024.

