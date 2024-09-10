Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Launches Perfume ‘Divorce’ After Recent Separation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2024 | 04:52 PM
30-year-old princess makes announcement via Instagram, where she enjoys a following of 980,000
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2024) Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has launched a new perfume named ‘Divorce’ under her luxury brand M1.
The 30-year-old princess made the announcement via Instagram, where she enjoys a following of 980,000.
Known for her active presence on social media, Sheikha Mahra shared a video teasing the perfume’s release.
The new product launch comes just two months after Sheikha Mahra publicly announced her divorce from her husband in July, following a year of marriage.
The dramatic visuals in the video included broken glass, black feathers, and a striking black panther, hinting at the bold theme behind the product.
The perfume bottle, unveiled by the princess, is black in color, with the word ‘Divorce’ prominently displayed on the label.
The couple had welcomed their first child in May 2024.
Recent Stories
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
More Stories From Lifestyle
-
How Life at Fiora Hotel is Different and Beautiful18 days ago
-
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours2 months ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Canada delayed due to wet outfield3 months ago
-
Babar Azam pays homage to Holy Prophet PBUH6 months ago
-
The best way to incorporate Charcoal into your skincare regime6 months ago
-
Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to the famous singer "Nayyara Noor" ( Bulbul-e- Pakist ..2 years ago
-
Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occasion of the 75th Diam ..2 years ago
-
An evening organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee for the renewal Ash ..2 years ago
-
Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Committee organized "One Evening with Ahmed Hussain Muja ..2 years ago
-
Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in the 2021-22 fiscal year2 years ago
-
Sajid Khan claims eight wickets; leads Pakistan to dominating position against Bangladesh3 years ago
-
Australian ambassador enjoys Pakistani mango4 years ago