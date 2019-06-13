Gloria Jean’s roof collapses in DHA Lahore

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The incident took place in Y Block branch of Gloria Jean’s on Wednesday.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) The roof of popular coffee shop Gloria Jean’s collapsed in DHA area of Lahore.

According to details, the incident took place in Y Block branch of Gloria Jean’s on Wednesday.

No loss of life was reported.

A video footage circulating on social media shows people hurriedly coming out of the coffee shop as the roof collapses.

The building turned into a debris following the collapse.

The roof collapse damaged some cars parked outside the restaurant as well. The mirror of the cars were broken.

The reason of the roof collapse is not known yet.

Watch the video here: