Open Menu

Hiba Ali Blames Competition, Jealousy Among Women For Marital Discord

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2025 | 04:52 PM

Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord

Actress in a recent interview addresses multiple topics including her personal career

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2025) Pakistani actress Hiba Ali has said that jealousy and the habit of constant comparison among women often become a major cause of marital problems and breakups.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actress addressed multiple topics, including her personal career. During the conversation, when asked what behavior of women she believed contributed to separations between husbands and wives, Hiba Ali replied that women’s jealousy and competitive mindset often ruined their homes.

She cited an example of a friend, saying, *“My friend’s husband once told me that his marriage could fail only because his wife constantly compares herself with others and then argues with him about it.”*

According to Hiba Ali, her friend’s husband complained that his wife would often say, *“So-and-so bought this car, so-and-so purchased that model, but you haven’t been able to buy me one yet.

My friend wore a certain dress on her birthday, so I must also have the same.”*

Highlighting the issue, the actress stressed that every individual’s financial circumstances are different, and so are the principles and lifestyle of each household. *“Therefore, women should not compare themselves with others,”* she added.

Advising young women, Hiba Ali said that social media has also fueled unrealistic expectations. *“I would urge girls to use their own judgment instead of following hearsay or blindly imitating others,”* she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Marriage Car Wife Young Buy Same Women

Recent Stories

Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews ..

Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..

2 minutes ago
 Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding af ..

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour

5 minutes ago
 At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accid ..

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in ..

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case

17 minutes ago
 Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women ..

Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord

25 minutes ago
 PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start ..

PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September

43 minutes ago
DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meetin ..

DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..

49 minutes ago
 International Government Communication Forum to fe ..

International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..

2 hours ago
 UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leaders ..

UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership

2 hours ago
 10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerat ..

10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Laser-free vision correction uses electrical curre ..

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye

4 hours ago
 ‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 6 ..

‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Lifestyle