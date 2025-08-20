Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress in a recent interview addresses multiple topics including her personal career

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2025) Pakistani actress Hiba Ali has said that jealousy and the habit of constant comparison among women often become a major cause of marital problems and breakups.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actress addressed multiple topics, including her personal career. During the conversation, when asked what behavior of women she believed contributed to separations between husbands and wives, Hiba Ali replied that women’s jealousy and competitive mindset often ruined their homes.

She cited an example of a friend, saying, *“My friend’s husband once told me that his marriage could fail only because his wife constantly compares herself with others and then argues with him about it.”*

According to Hiba Ali, her friend’s husband complained that his wife would often say, *“So-and-so bought this car, so-and-so purchased that model, but you haven’t been able to buy me one yet.

My friend wore a certain dress on her birthday, so I must also have the same.”*

Highlighting the issue, the actress stressed that every individual’s financial circumstances are different, and so are the principles and lifestyle of each household. *“Therefore, women should not compare themselves with others,”* she added.

Advising young women, Hiba Ali said that social media has also fueled unrealistic expectations. *“I would urge girls to use their own judgment instead of following hearsay or blindly imitating others,”* she concluded.