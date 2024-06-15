ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Between India And Canada Delayed Due To Wet Outfield
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2024 | 09:21 PM
Despite a more promising weather forecast for Saturday’s game, the certain areas of the outfield remained waterlogged and needed attention.
Lauderhill: The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Canada at Central Broward Stadium was delayed on Saturday due to a wet outfield.
Both matches scheduled at the Florida venue were abandoned due to persistent rain.
Umpires were scheduled to inspect the field at 10:30 am local time (1430 GMT) , which was the planned start time for the Group A match. India had already secured qualification for the Super 8 stage, while Canada had been eliminated from further contention.
The abandonment of Friday’s match between USA and Ireland meant that USA clinched the remaining Group A slot for the Super Eights, resulting in Pakistan's elimination.
Group A fixtures will wrap up on Sunday with a match between Pakistan and Ireland, though it is now a formality as both teams are already out of the tournament race.
