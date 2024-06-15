Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Between India And Canada Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2024 | 09:21 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Canada delayed due to wet outfield

Despite a more promising weather forecast for Saturday’s game, the certain areas of the outfield remained waterlogged and needed attention.

Lauderhill: The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Canada at Central Broward Stadium was delayed on Saturday due to a wet outfield.

Both matches scheduled at the Florida venue were abandoned due to persistent rain.

Both matches scheduled at the Florida venue were abandoned due to persistent rain.

Umpires were scheduled to inspect the field at 10:30 am local time (1430 GMT) , which was the planned start time for the Group A match. India had already secured qualification for the Super 8 stage, while Canada had been eliminated from further contention.

The abandonment of Friday’s match between USA and Ireland meant that USA clinched the remaining Group A slot for the Super Eights, resulting in Pakistan's elimination.

Group A fixtures will wrap up on Sunday with a match between Pakistan and Ireland, though it is now a formality as both teams are already out of the tournament race.


