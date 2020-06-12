UrduPoint.com
Jemmia Khan Talks About Complexity Of Social Relations

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:36 PM

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relations

The fans and friends respond to her tweet, making interesting comments including her marriage with incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2020) Jemima Goldsmith who just saw Prime Minister Imran Khan when he was at the peak in cricket and fell in love with him. She married him and gave birth to two children. However, the coupled ended their nine-year long married life by announcing divorce as it because it was difficult for Jemima to adapt to the political life of Imran Khan in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Jemima shared a very interesting thought about social life and relations with the people with each other.

She wrote: “Sometimes you meet someone and you know from the first moment that you want to spend your whole life without them,”.

In reaction to her post on Twitter, lot of her fans and followers made very interesting comments as some of them said that Imran Khan and Jemmia were nice couple and they should have been together and others said that worst part was that she realized it after “getting married”.

She may be taking in some other context, perhaps, in her life in London and her social relations and experiences but the fans just reminded her of her marriage with Imran Khan—the incumbent Prime Minister of Pakistan.

