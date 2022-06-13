UrduPoint.com

Pakistanis Consumed Rs 83 Billion Worth Of Tea In The 2021-22 Fiscal Year

Sameer Tahir Published June 13, 2022 | 04:16 PM

Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in the 2021-22 fiscal year

You can’t stop Pakistan’s love for tea despite the rising temperatures in the country

Pakistan’s import bill for tea has increased from the previous fiscal year of 2020-21. The country consumed Rs 83.88 billion worth of tea in the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the government budget paper for the current fiscal year, Pakistan imported Rs 13 billion more tea than the previous fiscal year. According to NNI, Rs 70.82 billion was spent on tea imports in the fiscal year 2020-21.

And as of right now temperatures are touching 50 C in some parts of Pakistan, and the public continues to chug down tea on a daily basis.

Apart from Pakistan’s never-ending love for tea, over 4.1 million cycles, 4.4 million motorcycles, 4.3 million cars, and 75,000 rickshaws and medicines worth over Rs 6 trillion were imported in the fiscal year 2021-22.

Whereas, Pakistan spent the most money in the fiscal year 2021-22 on towels, clothes, and winter apparel.

